IPL 2020: All-round show by Marcus Stoinis leads DC to victory over KXIP in Super Over Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

A brilliant all-round effort from Marcus Stoinis along with sharp bowling from Kagiso Rabada in the Super Over helped Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.



Both sides ended their respective 20 overs on 157/8 after which KXIP managed to score just two runs batting first in the Super...

