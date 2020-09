Saquon Barkley injury update — Dr. Matt Provencher on what’s next Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Former New England Patriots team head physician Dr. Matt Provencher takes a look at Saquon Barkley's ankle injury from Sunday and what comes next. He said the good news for the Giants is that if Barkley has an ankle fracture, he should be able to resume football activities in 12-14 weeks. Former New England Patriots team head physician Dr. Matt Provencher takes a look at Saquon Barkley's ankle injury from Sunday and what comes next. He said the good news for the Giants is that if Barkley has an ankle fracture, he should be able to resume football activities in 12-14 weeks. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this