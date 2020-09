Chiefs without three defensive starters against Chargers Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are without three starters on defense against the Los Angeles Chargers. The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are without three starters on defense against the Los Angeles Chargers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this