Colts defense picks off Kirk Cousins three times in 28-11 win over Vikings Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

The Indianapolis Colts' defense came up big, picking off Kirk Cousins three times in their 28-11 win. The Minnesota Vikings' offense was held to just 180 total yards on the day. Colts rookie Jonathan Taylor had 101 rushing yards, becoming the first Indianapolis rookie since 2012 to rush for 100 or more yards. The Indianapolis Colts' defense came up big, picking off Kirk Cousins three times in their 28-11 win. The Minnesota Vikings' offense was held to just 180 total yards on the day. Colts rookie Jonathan Taylor had 101 rushing yards, becoming the first Indianapolis rookie since 2012 to rush for 100 or more yards. πŸ‘“ View full article