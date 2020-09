Aaron Jones goes for 236 total yards and three touchdowns in Packers’ 42-21 romp over Lions Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Aaron Jones had an incredible game Sunday afternoon, racking up 168 rushing yards, 68 receiving yards, two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in the Green Bay Packers' 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions. Aaron Rodgers finished the day with 240 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.