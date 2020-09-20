49ers lose several key players to injury, but hold on to beat Jets, 31-13 Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the New York Jets, but not without a cost. Several of the team's starters suffered injuries during the game, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who limped off the field after taking several hits, and did not return in the second half of the game. Despite the loss of Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas and Raheem Mostert, the 49ers widened their lead against the Jets, ending the game with a blow out 31-13 victory.

