You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Eagles Looking For First Win Of Season When They Host Los Angeles Rams Sunday



On Wednesday morning, head coach Doug Pederson said they've already learned a lot from the season-opening loss against Washington. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:35 Published 4 days ago Cousin Sal picks Eagles to beat Rams in Week 2: 'This is where Philadelphia steps up' | FOX BET LIVE



The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to redeem themselves as the Los Angeles Rams travel to meet them for Week 2. Hear Cousin Sal explain to Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis and Todd Fuhrman why he thinks.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:48 Published 5 days ago Cousin Sal isn't sure what to expect from Cowboys-Rams match up in Week 1 | FOX BET LIVE



The Dallas Cowboys open their 2020 season in Los Angeles to face the Rams, and Cousin Sal isn't disappointed that his Cowboys aren't favored to win by more than 3. He explains to Rachel Bonnetta, Clay.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:11 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this