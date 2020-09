Matt Shoemaker 'ready to go' as Blue Jays hurlers endure rough patch Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

There may finally be some light at the end of the injury tunnel for the struggling Blue Jays as pitching coach Paul Walker says Matt Shoemaker, Nate Pearson and Canadian-born Jordan Romano, all sidelined with various injuries, are close to rejoining the lineup. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this