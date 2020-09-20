Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dolphins Torched By Allen In 31-28 Loss To Bills

cbs4.com Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Josh Allen threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs, and the Buffalo Bills beat AFC East rival Miami for the fourth consecutive time Sunday, 31-28.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Are The Dolphins As Bad As They Looked Week 1?

Are The Dolphins As Bad As They Looked Week 1? 02:03

 Sportsline NFL senior analyst Larry Hartstein looks at the Week 2 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. Larry explains why the Bills are top contenders this season. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

50% discount on water, power bills; sops for businesses: J&K economic package [Video]

50% discount on water, power bills; sops for businesses: J&K economic package

Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, announced a package worth Rs 1,350 crore aimed at boosting economic activity in the Union Territory. While the package contains some relief for..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:54Published
Fans being warned about traveling to Florida for Bills game [Video]

Fans being warned about traveling to Florida for Bills game

The Erie County Department of Health is issuing a stark warning about fans going to Miami for Sunday's game. Fans should know they have to quarantine upon arrival.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:52Published

Tweets about this

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Josh Allen threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs, and the @BuffaloBills beat AFC East rival… https://t.co/e15tfOb5fE 1 minute ago