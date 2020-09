Juventus 3-0 Sampdoria: Kulusevski and Ronaldo help get Pirlo off to winning start Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

A debut goal from Dejan Kulusevski and strikes from Leonardo Bonucci and Cristiano Ronaldo earned Juventus a 3-0 win over Sampdoria in Andrea Pirlo’s first game in charge. Legendary player Pirlo, appointed in August following the sacking of Maurizio Sarri, saw his reign get off to an impressive start at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday. Young midfielder Kulusevski found the […] 👓 View full article