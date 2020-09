QB Josh Allen erupts for career day as Bills take down Dolphins Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Josh Allen had the best game of his NFL career with 417 yards and four TDs as the Bills beat the Dolphins to move to 2-0.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jets-Bills Preview: Will Sam Darnold Or Josh Allen Take That Next Step?



Sportsline NFL analyst Kenny White looks at the Week 1 matchup between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. He explains why the Bills are attracting much of the attention, but the Jets could be the.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:55 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this