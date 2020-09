Christian McCaffrey’s ankle injury did not look too serious — Dr. Matt Provencher Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Former New England Patriots head physician Dr. Matt Provencher said Christian McCaffrey's fourth quarter ankle injury didn't look like something that will keep him out an extended period of time. Whether his suspected sprain is a low or high sprain will determine how much time he misses.

