EPL: 'It's bad to lose at home,' says Man United's Van de Beek
Monday, 21 September 2020 () Donny van de Beek slammed Manchester United for playing too "slowly" in their "really bad" defeat against Crystal Palace. Former Ajax midfielder Van de Beek came off the bench to score on his United debut, but his side were already trailing 2-0 by then and went on to lose 3-1 in a dismal start to their Premier League campaign....
Soccer AM's Tubes sits down with new Manchester United signing Donny van de Beek to discuss a whole host of topics, including his former Dutch heroes at Man Utd, his choice of the number 34 shirt and his early thoughts on life at Carrington.