Preity Zinta fumes as umpiring mistake costs Kings XI Punjab their game against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020
Monday, 21 September 2020 () In a thrilling encounter, Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in a super over on Sunday (September 20) at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE. Kings XI will be left to rue their chance as at one stage they needed just 1 run to win off 3 balls in the final over but failed to capitalize and with the scores tied at 157 at the end of the allotted 20 overs, the match proceeded into the super over.
Delhi Capitals beat the Kings XI Punjab in their first match of IPL 2020 in Dubai where the nailbiter ended in super over match. On being asked about the performance of his team, Punjab's opener batsman Mayank Agarwal, who scored a brilliant 89 of 60 balls, said "It's just the first game" of the...
Players of Delhi Capitals boarded buses to reach Dubai International Stadium for their first match of IPL 2020. Team will lock horns with Kings Xi Punjab today. The toss will take place at 7pm. Shreyas..