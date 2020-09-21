Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Preity Zinta fumes as umpiring mistake costs Kings XI Punjab their game against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

Zee News Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
In a thrilling encounter, Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in a super over on Sunday (September 20) at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE. Kings XI will be left to rue their chance as at one stage they needed just 1 run to win off 3 balls in the final over but failed to capitalize and with the scores tied at 157 at the end of the allotted 20 overs, the match proceeded into the super over.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: 'It's just one game', says Kings XI's Mayank Agarwal after losing to DC in first match

IPL 2020: 'It's just one game', says Kings XI's Mayank Agarwal after losing to DC in first match 01:17

 Delhi Capitals beat the Kings XI Punjab in their first match of IPL 2020 in Dubai where the nailbiter ended in super over match. On being asked about the performance of his team, Punjab's opener batsman Mayank Agarwal, who scored a brilliant 89 of 60 balls, said "It's just the first game" of the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020 | Match 02 | Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in Super Over [Video]

IPL 2020 | Match 02 | Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in Super Over

Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in a super over in a thrilling match played at the Dubai International Stadium in IPL-13 on Sunday

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:09Published
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals enroute Dubai Stadium for their opening match [Video]

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals enroute Dubai Stadium for their opening match

Players of Delhi Capitals boarded buses to reach Dubai International Stadium for their first match of IPL 2020. Team will lock horns with Kings Xi Punjab today. The toss will take place at 7pm. Shreyas..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
IPL 2020 | KXIP vs DC | Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals | 2nd IPL 2020 Match Preview [Video]

IPL 2020 | KXIP vs DC | Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals | 2nd IPL 2020 Match Preview

The second match of 13th IPL edition is between two of the most inconsistent performers of the tournament till date -- Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab, and surely, both of these great teams are..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:57Published

Tweets about this