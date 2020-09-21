Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

David Warner: Hope 25 per cent crowd is allowed for India-Aus series

Mid-Day Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Australia opener David Warner wants to see "at least 25 per cent crowds" inside the stadiums when they host Virat Kohli's India in a high-profile tour later this year. Warner said he was looking forward to the big-ticket assignment against one of their biggest rivals. "Well, I am looking forward to the tour which will be a great...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IIPL 2020: Unfortunate to not have fans in stadium, says Warner

IIPL 2020: Unfortunate to not have fans in stadium, says Warner 01:40

 As the ongoing IPL 2020 season is underway in United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic without the presence of crowd at the stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said it's unfortunate to not have the fans around, however, he is grateful that they are at least getting to play...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hard to defend anyway if you don't put right total on board: David Warner [Video]

Hard to defend anyway if you don't put right total on board: David Warner

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published
KKR vs SRH: Disappointed about dot balls, not acceptable in T-20 cricket, says Warner [Video]

KKR vs SRH: Disappointed about dot balls, not acceptable in T-20 cricket, says Warner

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published
IPL 2020: SRH captain Warner blames 'poor communication' for loss to RCB [Video]

IPL 2020: SRH captain Warner blames 'poor communication' for loss to RCB

A spirited performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) guided them to a 10-run win over Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this