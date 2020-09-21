Global  
 

IPL: Rabada ensures Super Over victory for Delhi

IndiaTimes Monday, 21 September 2020
Kagiso Rabada once again proved to be the 'King of Super Over' after Marcus Stoinis' star turn with both bat and ball ensured a thrilling Super Over win for Delhi Capitals in an IPL encounter against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. It was Stoinis whose late assault saw Delhi reach 157 for 8 in 20 overs with his 53 off 21 balls and 57 in the last three doing the trick.
 Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in a super over in a thrilling match played at the Dubai International Stadium in IPL-13 on Sunday

Delhi Capitals beat the Kings XI Punjab in their first match of IPL 2020 in Dubai where the nailbiter ended in super over match. On being asked about the performance of his team, Punjab's opener..

Players of Delhi Capitals boarded buses to reach Dubai International Stadium for their first match of IPL 2020. Team will lock horns with Kings Xi Punjab today. The toss will take place at 7pm. Shreyas..

Ahead of their season's opening match against Kings XI Punjab, the head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting on September 19 said that IPL 2020 is going to be very different due to COVID-19 pandemic,..

 South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Australia's Marcus Stoinis shone as Delhi Capitals edged out Kings XI Punjab in a super-over thriller on Sunday.
