|
IPL: Rabada ensures Super Over victory for Delhi
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Kagiso Rabada once again proved to be the 'King of Super Over' after Marcus Stoinis' star turn with both bat and ball ensured a thrilling Super Over win for Delhi Capitals in an IPL encounter against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. It was Stoinis whose late assault saw Delhi reach 157 for 8 in 20 overs with his 53 off 21 balls and 57 in the last three doing the trick.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this