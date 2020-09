Juventus not signing Barca´s Suarez, insists Paratici Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici confirmed Barcelona star Luis Suarez will not be joining the Serie A champions, while insisting the club are not only eyeing Roma striker Edin Dzeko. Reportedly told he can leave embattled LaLiga giants Barca, veteran forward Suarez had been heavily linked with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juve following Gonzalo Higuain’s move to […] 👓 View full article

