Frank Lampard: What I really think about Liverpool FC signing Thiago Alcantara

The Sport Review Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Frank Lampard has admitted that Liverpool FC have signed an “incredible” player after having landed Thiago Alcantara in the summer transfer window. The Reds had been strongly linked with a move to bring the Spain international to Anfield throughout the summer transfer window and they finally got a deal over the line to bring him […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Klopp in good spirits as Thiago signing looks 'quite promising'

Klopp in good spirits as Thiago signing looks 'quite promising' 01:19

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp still refused to discuss in detail the imminentnew signing Thiago Alcantara, who is on the verge of moving to Anfield fromBayern Munich.

