IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah can fill Lasith Malinga's shoes at MI, says Brett Lee Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Former Australian pace veteran-turned commentator Brett Lee was a terror on the field with the ball and most batsmen were witness to it. Brett Lee sees a lot of hope in the current list of pace bowlers but has always been fond of one particular fast bowler - Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah.



Speaking exclusively on Star Sports... 👓 View full article

