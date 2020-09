Dean Smith's probable Villa starting XI for Sheffield United Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United team news - A look at the options and selection headaches facing Villa's head coach ahead of their delayed season-opener this evening. Aston Villa vs Sheffield United team news - A look at the options and selection headaches facing Villa's head coach ahead of their delayed season-opener this evening. 👓 View full article