Will NCB summon Sara & Shraddha Kapoor this wk? Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Narcotics Control Bureau is expected to send summons to Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor shortly. According to Times Now, the two Bollywood actresses are being called in connection to the drugs-related probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Rhea Chakraborty had alleged named Sara in her statement to the NCB. While Shraddha’s connection to the case is that they celebrated the success of ‘Chhichhore’ at Sushant’s Lonavala farmhouse, where drugs were allegedly used. 👓 View full article

