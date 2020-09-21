Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will NCB summon Sara & Shraddha Kapoor this wk?

IndiaTimes Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Narcotics Control Bureau is expected to send summons to Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor shortly. According to Times Now, the two Bollywood actresses are being called in connection to the drugs-related probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Rhea Chakraborty had alleged named Sara in her statement to the NCB. While Shraddha’s connection to the case is that they celebrated the success of ‘Chhichhore’ at Sushant’s Lonavala farmhouse, where drugs were allegedly used.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

NCB to summon Sara, Shraddha this week?

 Narcotics Control Bureau is expected to send summons to Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor shortly. According to Times Now, the two Bollywood actresses are being...
IndiaTimes

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB to summon Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor soon, say sources

 Sources also added that fashion designer Simone Khambatta and another actress are also likely to get NCB summons soon. 
Zee News


Tweets about this