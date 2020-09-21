'Just devastating': Patriots voice support for James White after RB's father is killed in car accident

Global  
 

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Patriots RB James White was inactive for Sunday's game after his father was killed in a car accident, but he remained on his teammates' minds.
News video: Father Of Patriots RB James White Killed In Car Crash

Father Of Patriots RB James White Killed In Car Crash 02:31

 James White heard the news several hours before the Patriots game on Sunday.

Patriots RB James White's father killed in car accident

 Tyrone White, a captain of the Miami-Dade Police Department and father of Patriots RB James White, died Sunday in a car accident.
USATODAY.com

Pats RB White inactive after father killed in crash

 New England Patriots running back James White's father, Tyrone, died in a car accident Sunday, the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed. White was inactive for...
ESPN


