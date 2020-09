Mikaela Shiffrin, Staggered by 2020, Wants to Enjoy Ski Racing Again Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Her father’s death, pandemic-caused cancellations and a wildfire evacuation gave the World Cup champion a new view on competing: “I want to enjoy it, the way I have enjoyed it in the past.” 👓 View full article

