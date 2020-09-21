|
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni prefers players who are good in all departments, says Deepak Chahar
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar has revealed skipper MS Dhoni prefers players who can contribute in all departments, especially in the shortest format of the game. India pacer Chahar was one of the top performers of CSK with 22 wickets in 17 matches at an economy rate of 7.63.
CSK won their IPL opener against...
