Ruth Bader Ginsburg: How her death could affect the balance of power in the US supreme court

IndiaTimes Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
On September 18, US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old and was only the second woman appointed to the court. Ginsburg championed women’s rights over her 27-year tenure. But with her death, US president Donald Trump is now in with a chance to shift the balance of power in his favour which could have long-term effects. If Trump names a conservative as Ginsburg’s successor, it could well tilt the scales in the US Supreme Court and possibly alter the US political landscape for decades to come. Because in the US, judges are appointed for life
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer

Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer 02:23

 Longtime Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday of cancer. She was 87.

