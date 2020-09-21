Global  
 

Man City´s Gundogan tests positive for COVID-19

Monday, 21 September 2020
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus. The club announced on Monday that the Germany international had contracted COVID-19. He is now self-isolating for 10 days and will miss City’s Premier League opener against Wolves on Monday. Gundogan will also be unavailable for the EFL Cup clash with Bournemouth on Thursday and […]
