Man City´s Gundogan tests positive for COVID-19 Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus . The club announced on Monday that the Germany international had contracted COVID-19. He is now self-isolating for 10 days and will miss City's Premier League opener against Wolves on Monday. Gundogan will also be unavailable for the EFL Cup clash with Bournemouth on Thursday and […]


