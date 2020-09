The next King of Vegas? Josh Jacobs' tall task in a new home Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

With the Raiders christening Las Vegas on Monday Night Football, Jacobs could become the face of a franchise and a city by doing what he's always done: bulldozing defenders and putting up points. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Bell Breakdown for this hot weekend



If you're looking for something to do while hiding from the heat this weekend, film critic Josh Bell has you covered with 2 new documentaries. The first movie to see is Rebuilding Paradise, available.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:55 Published on July 31, 2020

Tweets about this