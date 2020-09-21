|
Aberdeen & Celtic fined £30,000 for breach of Covid-19 rules
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Aberdeen and Celtic have both been fined £30,000 by the SPFL after players from both clubs breached Covid-19 rules.
