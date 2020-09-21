Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aberdeen & Celtic fined £30,000 for breach of Covid-19 rules

BBC Sport Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Aberdeen and Celtic have both been fined £30,000 by the SPFL after players from both clubs breached Covid-19 rules.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Celtic and Aberdeen should not play after quarantine breaches, says Sturgeon [Video]

Celtic and Aberdeen should not play after quarantine breaches, says Sturgeon

Celtic and Aberdeen's next two Scottish Premiership matches have been postponed after their players broke quarantine rules

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:37Published
COVID-19: Celtic, Aberdeen matches postponed [Video]

COVID-19: Celtic, Aberdeen matches postponed

Celtic and Aberdeen's next two Premiership games have been postponed after high-profile breaches of coronavirus quarantine rules.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:42Published
Celtic, Aberdeen matches postponed [Video]

Celtic, Aberdeen matches postponed

Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson explains the latest as Celtic and Aberdeen's next two Premiership games are postponed because of breaches of coronavirus rules.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Celtic confirm Boli Bolingoli exit following COVID-19 lockdown breach as defender joins Istanbul Basaksehir on loan

 Celtic have sent Boli Bolingoli to Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir FK on loan for the season follow his COVID-19 breach. The 25-year-old broke Scotland’s...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

RThorrat

robert thorrat RT @RangersSpares__: Celtic and Aberdeen fined a few grand for breaking government rules 😂😂😂 Fined £30,000 but only need to pay £8,000 and… 4 seconds ago

BlueArmyFaction

Blue Army Faction RT @ClydeSSB: BREAKING: Celtic and Aberdeen have been fined £30,000 by the SPFL for COVID regulation breaches. - £8,000 is to be paid to t… 13 seconds ago

BBCScotlandNews

BBC Scotland News RT @BBCSportScot: Aberdeen & Celtic fined £30,000 for Covid-19 breaches. More here ➡️ https://t.co/kI3xsPAYhu https://t.co/HhKUBWcfoK 36 seconds ago

MSPAberdeen

MSP RT @BenjyPalmer: Aberdeen and Celtic fined £30,000 by the SPFL after players breached lockdown rules. £8,000 of that payable to the SPFL Tr… 2 minutes ago

NewsOnScotland

NEWSONSCOTLAND Aberdeen & Celtic fined £30,000 for breach of Covid-19 rules https://t.co/twEQPSXlEd #Scotland https://t.co/S4mqNyGKOT 3 minutes ago

SplendidPsyche

Splendid Psyche Aberdeen & Celtic fined £30,000 for breach of Covid-19 rules https://t.co/EjRLt5BhtH 5 minutes ago

GaryC88

Gary RT @BBCchrismclaug: Celtic and Aberdeen fined £30,000 each by SPFL for Covid breaches. Both clubs to pay £8,000 to SPFL trust with the rest… 6 minutes ago

CeresArabs

Ceres Arabs Aberdeen & Celtic have both been fined £30,000 for breach of Covid-19 rules. https://t.co/5jRyOOo8LH 7 minutes ago