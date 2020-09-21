|
RCB vs SRH | Sunrisers opt to bowl against RCB
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to field in their opening IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Monday.TeamsSunrisers Hyde
