IPL 2020: Padikkal, Chahal star in Royal Challengers Bangalore's win over SunRisers Hyderabad Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

A brilliant half-century from debutant Devdutt Padikkal followed by some class spin bowling from Yuzvendra Chahal helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs in their opening game of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Monday evening.



The RCB first posted 163/4... 👓 View full article