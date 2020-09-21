Former Man City defender Micah Richards recounts brilliant story on his battles with Gareth Bale at Southampton and Tottenham

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bale targets trophies on Spurs return



Bale delighted to be back at Spurs Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:02 Published 6 hours ago Mourinho says Bale's motivation is high on his return to Spurs



Mouinho says Bale back at the "club of his heart" Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:14 Published 9 hours ago Mourinho excited to have Bale - 'one of the best in Europe'



Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is very happy with the signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon but the Portuguese says he wants more players before the transfer window closes. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:25 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this