Kevin De Bruyne shines and Phil Foden puts England troubles to bed as Man City survive late scare to defeat Wolves in Premier League opener

talkSPORT Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Manchester City’s challenge to regain their Premier League title got off to a winning start as a Kevin De Bruyne masterclass galvanised the Citizens to a 3-1 victory over Wolves at Molineux. Pep Guardiola’s men, led by the infallible Belgian playmaker, survived a late Wolves scare secure their first win against Nuno Espirito’s side in […]
News video: Premier League match preview: Wolves v Man City

Premier League match preview: Wolves v Man City 01:14

 An in-depth match preview of the upcoming Premier League clash between Wolvesand Man City.

