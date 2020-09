Highlights: Hashtag United 1-1 Soham Town Rangers - Hashtag United win 4-2 on penalties Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Hashtag United beat Soham Town Rangers 4-2 on penalties in the FA Cup qualifying first-round tie, with Jesse Waller Lassen scoring his team's goal and winning penalty. 👓 View full article

