Oilers' Leon Draisaitl captures Hart, Lindsay as NHL reveals award winners Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl won the NHL's most valuable player award, while Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck has been named the league's goalie of the year. 👓 View full article

