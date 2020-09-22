Global  
 

´Incredible´ De Bruyne the perfect cure for Pep´s patched-up City

Tuesday, 22 September 2020
Pep Guardiola hailed Kevin De Bruyne’s influence upon an injury-ravaged Manchester City squad after he starred in Monday’s 3-1 win over Wolves. Guardiola headed to Molineux with seven senior players unavailable but his team turned in a sparkling display against opponents who beat them twice last season. De Bruyne was City’s star man, winning and converting […]
A look ahead to Manchester City.’s 2020-21 season as Pep Guardiola begins hisfifth season at the Etihad. Despite relinquishing their Premier League crown,City's main goal will still be the elusive..

Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed tokeep hunting Champions League glory after Lyon dumped them out. City werestunned 3-1 in their quarter final in Lisbon after..

