´Incredible´ De Bruyne the perfect cure for Pep´s patched-up City Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Pep Guardiola hailed Kevin De Bruyne’s influence upon an injury-ravaged Manchester City squad after he starred in Monday’s 3-1 win over Wolves. Guardiola headed to Molineux with seven senior players unavailable but his team turned in a sparkling display against opponents who beat them twice last season. De Bruyne was City’s star man, winning and converting […] 👓 View full article

