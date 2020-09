You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lucas Giolito Speaks After Pitching No-Hitter



Giolito pitched the season's first no-hitter Tuesday night as the White Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:10 Published on August 26, 2020 Cubs, White Sox Follow Tight Protocols As MLB Sees First COVID-19 Crisis Of Season



With two games postponed and 13 members of the Miami Marlins having tested positive for the coronavirus, baseball is on the brink. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:49 Published on July 28, 2020

Tweets about this