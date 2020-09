Jon Lester tosses six shutout innings in Cubs' 5-0 win over Pirates Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester had a vintage performance on Monday night, going six scoreless innings in Chicago's 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Lester has struggled this season, but helped Chicago lower its magic number to win the NL Central to just four.