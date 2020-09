Eugenio Suárez clubs 14th homer of the season in Reds’ 6-3 win over Brewers Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Cincinnati Reds got a huge 6-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, with whom they were tied with for the final playoff spot in the National League entering Monday. Eugenio Suárez led the offense with his 14th home run of the season as Cincinnati climbed above .500 for the first time since starting 1-0 on July 24.

