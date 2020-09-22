Global  
 

Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin starting NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as driver

CBC.ca Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Denny Hamlin is starting his own race car team in partnership with Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace as the driver.
