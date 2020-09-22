Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin starting NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as driver
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 (
30 minutes ago) Denny Hamlin is starting his own race car team in partnership with Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace as the driver.
