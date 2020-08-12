Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Derek Carr tosses three touchdowns as Raiders win Las Vegas debut 34-24 over Saints

Pro Football Talk Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colin predicts the Raiders will finish 5-11 for the 2020 season [Video]

Colin predicts the Raiders will finish 5-11 for the 2020 season

Colin Cowherd talks the Las Vegas Raiders, predicting they will finish the 2020 season with a 5-11 record. Hear why he believes they will start at either 2-6 or 1-5 and believes it'll be Marcus..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:50Published

Tweets about this

Perry07595898

Perry RT @ProFootballTalk: Derek Carr tosses three touchdowns as Raiders win Las Vegas debut 34-24 over Saints https://t.co/4EDGsVVp3f 45 seconds ago

rosiles_joel

Joel Rosiles RT @SNFonNBC: How do you assess the Raiders after this performance over the Saints? https://t.co/UTXK9RIKia 8 minutes ago

SportsN89266957

SportsNews Derek Carr tosses three touchdowns as Raiders win Las Vegas debut 34-24 over Saints - ProFootballTalk https://t.co/R1XWUeRyBu 9 minutes ago

SNFonNBC

Sunday Night Football How do you assess the Raiders after this performance over the Saints? https://t.co/UTXK9RIKia 9 minutes ago

ProFootballTalk

ProFootballTalk Derek Carr tosses three touchdowns as Raiders win Las Vegas debut 34-24 over Saints https://t.co/4EDGsVVp3f 15 minutes ago