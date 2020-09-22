Novak Djokovic wins Rome title: 'I moved on' after US Open default
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () For four or five days after being defaulted from the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic did some serious soul searching. Then he got back on the tennis court and since then it's been fairly straightforward, at least in terms of results. Dropping only one set all week, Djokovic won his fifth Italian Open title on Monday after beating Diego...
