You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Saquon Barkley Out For Season With Torn ACL



The New York Giants announced Monday that running back Saquon Barkley is out for the remainder of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. CBS2's Otis.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:26 Published 8 hours ago Giants Confirm Saquon Barkley Tore ACL, Out For The Season



The New York Giants announced Monday that running back Saquon Barkley is out for the remainder of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:22 Published 13 hours ago

Tweets about this Hayden Lawrence RT @MySportsUpdate: Updated: Season ending injuries... - Saquon Barkley - Von Miller - Nick Bosa - Derwin James - Courtland Sutton - Antho… 4 minutes ago Jeo Prakash RT @AdamSchefter: And so the back-to-back No. 2 overall picks from 2018 and 2019, Saquon Barkley and Nick Bosa, both suffered season-ending… 5 minutes ago