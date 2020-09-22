Frank Lampard gives verdict on Timo Werner’s display in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC

Global  
 

Frank Lampard praised Chelsea FC striker Timo Werner for a positive performance in an otherwise disappointing 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Werner started his second successive Premier League fixture for the visit of Liverpool FC, who the Germany international was previously linked with before his £54m switch to west London […]
