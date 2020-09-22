Global  
 

IPL 2020: What the fans can expect from 'Thala' MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings

Mid-Day Tuesday, 22 September 2020
The Dream11 IPL 2020 has already begun and Chennai Super Kings are one of the favourites to win the title this year. on September 19th in Abu Dhabi. Fans have been eager to see 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni in action, who made a return to the game after almost a 365-day hiatus. Although Dhoni did not get off the mark, there is a lot...
News video: IPL 2020 | Match 04 | Preview | CSK vs RR | Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020 | Match 04 | Preview | CSK vs RR | Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 01:30

 After their impressive outing in the IPL opener against reigning champions Mumbai Indians, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be up against Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals in their second game of the season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

