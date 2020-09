Alesi replaces Matsushita at MP, Hughes takes HWA F2 seat for Sochi Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Giuliano Alesi will switch to the MP Motorsport team from this weekend's FIA Formula 2 round in Sochi, replacing Nobuharu Matsushita, after leaving the HWA Racelab squad 👓 View full article

