Leyton Orient chairman expects Tottenham Carabao Cup fixture to be rescheduled and still played despite imminent cancellation

Tuesday, 22 September 2020
Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis believes the Carabao Cup fixture against Tottenham should be replayed despite an imminent announcement confirming Tuesday’s match has been called off. Orient on Monday announced that ‘a number’ of their first-team squad had tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of their clash with Spurs. Testing, which was paid for […]
