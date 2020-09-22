Global  
 

Josh Taylor next fight: Live stream, UK date and start time, how to watch on TV and full undercard for Apinun Khongsong boxing match

talkSPORT Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Josh Taylor will put his WBA and IBF light-welterweight titles on the line against fellow undefeated fighter Apinun Khongsong this weekend. Taylor boasts a perfect record to date and beat Regis Prograis at The O2 Arena in the last bout in October. He won the World Boxing Super Series in doing so and is looking […]
