Italian authorities investigate alleged ´irregularities´ with Luis Suarez´s citizenship test
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () Luis Suarez’s Italian citizenship exam is being investigated over allegations of irregularities, the Perugia Prosecutor’s Office has announced. Suarez flew into Perugia to take the test ahead of a possible transfer from Barcelona to Juventus and passed the ‘B1’ assignment. With Juventus having no remaining spots for non-EU players in their squad, the Uruguay striker would have […]