Southampton in talks to secure signing of Everton midfielder Tom Davies Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Southampton are in talks with Everton over a deal for Tom Davies. Ralph Hasenhuttl has been on the lookout for a new central midfielder, having sold Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Tottenham. He is now set to bring Davies to St Mary’s on a season-long loan. The 22-year-old has made more than 100 appearances in the Premier […] πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this