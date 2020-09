FSA respond to fans' return being called off as recovery fund to be discussed Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The government have announced that plans for football fans to return to stadiums from October 1 will be "paused". The government have announced that plans for football fans to return to stadiums from October 1 will be "paused". 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this